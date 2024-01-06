Newcastle will not stand in Dan Ashworth’s way if he wants to become Manchester United sporting director

It is highly expected that Manchester United will make a move for Dan Ashworth and it is also thought that Newcastle won’t stand in his way should he desire the move.

This is according to the sports journalist Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jacobs stated that “the feeling within the industry is that an approach will come and the feeling within the industry is that Newcastle wouldn’t stand in Ashworth’s way if he wants to move”.

United have been heavily linked to the Newcastle sporting director ever since it became clear that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS would be the new part owners of the club.

It has been reported that the club are long-time admirers of the director and were interested in hiring him in the past. Furthermore, Ashworth is reported to be Ratcliffe’s first choice to be the new football director at the club.

It has even been suggested that the Red Devils envision the Newcastle man working alongside Paul Mitchell in some sort of arrangement.

According to Jacobs, the INEOS connection could be crucial in persuading the 52 year old to switch Tyneside for Lancashire.

The journalist asserted, “but clearly what helps is not only Manchester United’s history but the INEOS factor, because Ashworth knows them well”.

Interestingly, it is thought that the former Brighton technical director may have concerns about how far his current club can really grow. Thus, another reason why Ashworth would likely give heavy consideration to taking up a post at Man United.

The journalist stated, “Newcastle may not be able to build on last season. So Newcastle qualifying back-to-back seasons for Champions League is one thing, but Newcastle ninth in the table, and not able to consolidate on last season, versus Manchester United with fresh new plans under INEOS might just tempt Ashworth.”

Ratcliffe clearly means business as his INEOS group have already appointed the highly regarded Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc to the board.

Brailsford will soon carry out an audit of the club and Ratcliffe has already met a large body of the staff at the club. It is said that the majority of the employees were left impressed by the new owners’ honesty and ambition.

Nonetheless, one feels that the sporting director role is the job they must get right if they are to lift the club out of the doldrums it currently finds itself in.