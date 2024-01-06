Six academy stars pictured in training ahead of FA Cup tie



Erik ten Hag called up six academy players to take part in first-team training this week as Manchester United prepare to take on Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.

The tie – which takes place on Monday at 8.15pm at the DW Stadium – is United’s only realistic route to a trophy this season, having already been eliminated from the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

They sit eighth in the league, with a negative goal difference, and not even the most ardent of fans would suggest a title challenge is possible. A shot at fourth feels a stretch at present. As such, the magic of the FA Cup constitutes the last chance at success for United.

The competition has always represented a good opportunity to blood younger players into the senior squad, however.

Though Wigan were once in the Premier League, and even won the FA Cup itself (a memorable 2-0 win over Manchester City), they have fallen on tougher times since. They currently languish in 17th place in League One, having only one won from their last six.

Despite United’s own wobbly form, Ten Hag’s side should have more than enough to comfortably overcome their North Western rivals. This would create the perfect opportunity for some of the academy players who have trained this week to put theory into practice in men’s football.

Maxi Oyedele, Omari Forson, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Joe Hugill, Shola Shoretire and Sam Murray were all spotted being put through their paces with first-team this week. They were joined by recent debutant, Dan Gore.

Though Shoretire has made five senior appearances, he is yet to feature for United under Ten Hag.

Similarly, Forson has featured in two Champions League match-day squads but is awaiting his first competitive minutes on the pitch. None of Hansen-Aaroen, Hugill or Murray have made their first-team debuts either.

All six players will be hoping to follow the recent example of Gore, who made his first senior appearance in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, before marking his Premier League debut on Boxing Day against Aston Villa.

Since joining the club, Ten Hag has consistently shown his commitment to honour the tradition at Old Trafford of putting faith in young players.

Gore, Facundo Pellistri, Kobbie Mainoo and Willy Kambwala are all academy graduates who have made their senior debuts under the Dutchman. The aforementioned group invited to training this week will each be hoping that list grows by one come Monday evening.

