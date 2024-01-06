The reason behind the delay in Jadon Sancho’s loan move to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United want to “save face” in a loan deal for Jadon Sancho to go back to his former club Borussia Dortmund, hence the delay in the deal.

It had been reported that the English winger’s move back to Dortmund was “imminent” but now it seems the transfer could take a while longer.

The 23-year-old has also allegedly reached an agreement with the Bundesliga club but he is still waiting for the green light from the Old Trafford outfit.

Sky Sports in Germany report that “there is still no final agreement” between the two clubs and Borussia’s sports director, Sebastian Kehl, remains in contact with United to try and find a final breakthrough.

According to Sky’s information, a purchase option is no longer the decisive point as it definitely won’t happen as Sancho moved to United for “€85 million and is still at €40 to 45 million in this summer’s value in the books”.

“A purchase option would then have to be between €40 and 45 million. That’s not affordable for BVB anyway”. Moreover, the Red Devils would also not entertain selling the player for less than this.

Therefore, a straight loan seems the most realistic solution to Sancho’s situation.

According to Sky Germany’s information, “they basically agree on the general conditions, €3.5 million euros is the overall package”. The real hold-up is “there are a lot of things going on in the background that don’t necessarily revolve around hard facts and figures, but also about how you can get out of this thing while saving face.”

As is typical in transfers, all sides want to have appeared to have won the deal and come out with positive PR, and it seems this is the case here.

Sky Sports reporter, Patrick Berger, claims that United have no time pressure to complete the deal but Dortmund are still optimistic a loan can happen in the not-too-distant future.

“The transfer thumb is currently around 70 percent and could approach 100 percent in the next 24 hours. But Manchester United is in no hurry anyway. It doesn’t matter to them whether it takes another week or ten days”.

Dortmund, however, do not have such a luxury as they would ideally want the young winger in their squad to face Darmstadt next Saturday. In contrast, United have been without Sancho since the start of September when he was exiled by Erik ten Hag.