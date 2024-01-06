Villarreal interested in signing Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United’s struggles in the first half of the season have largely been down to the misfiring frontline of Erik ten Hag’s attack.

Only the bottom two sides in the Premier League – Burnley and Sheffield United – have failed to find the net more times than United.

The troubles have left Ten Hag looking to shake his forward line up and it might start with moving on some of the current underperforming crop.

As reported by The Sun, Facundo Pellistri has emerged as a subject of interest from Spanish side Villarreal.

Pellistri has failed to convince Ten Hag he is ready for a consistent run in the first team, seeing his opportunities limited this season.

His last start for United came back in September even with the poor form of the players ahead of him in the squad.

The return of Amad Diallo is also expected to push Pellistri further down the pecking order after being preferred off the bench in the recent defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Villarreal are now ready to offer Pellistri a way out of Old Trafford and are hoping to secure a permanent deal this month.

United forked out £9 million to bring the Uruguayan to Manchester in 2020 and will hope to recoup most, if not all, of that fee should he leave for Spain.

Loan moves to Sevilla and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nice have been rumoured as possible additional options for the 22-year-old.

Pellistri has made 23 appearances for United since his arrival as well as chalking up 18 caps for his country.

It would be a surprise to see Pellistri add to those numbers for United this season with Ten Hag happy to move the player on.