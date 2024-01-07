AC Milan enter the chase for Jean-Clair Todibo, further complicating race for Manchester United



Manchester United’s search for defensive reinforcements has been the transfer window’s worst-kept secret but they look no closer to actually getting anyone in.

Tottenham recently threw them a bone when they pivoted from Jean-Clair Todibo to Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

However, United don’t look like making a move for their long-term target at OGC Nice anytime soon.

Time waits for nobody and United’s dithering has led to another club entering the race for the much-wanted Nice defender.

French outlet RMC Sport report that AC Milan have entered the race to sign the defender currently at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s other club.

The Serie A team could potentially lose Fikayo Tomori to Bayern Munich which would send them in the market looking for an able replacement.

They have identified Todibo as the player to replace Tomori in a game of transfer dominos that could hurt United.

Of course, as long as the transfer target in question is an OGC Nice player, United theoretically hold the upper hand due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s presence at Old Trafford now.

However, that guarantees nothing, as Nice is an investment too instead of an entity that will be used to prop up United.

The report states that despite the interest of multiple clubs in the player, including Premier League rivals Chelsea, Nice won’t let him go in January.

The club is currently in an unexpected title race with PSG and losing their defensive stalwart now would be an admission of defeat.

Remarkably, their stance benefits United, who are not in any financial position to spend money in January anyway.

Therefore, when Todibo enters the market in the summer, they would be the best-placed option due to the ownership connection, the promise of a key role, as well as money in hand.

