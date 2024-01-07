Alejandro Garnacho involved in back-and-forth with Manchester City fan account on social media



Social media has brought fans and players closer than ever and while many players have used it to great effect, like Marcus Rashford, there’s another side of trolling and abuse as well.

Alejandro Garnacho recently bore witness to that side as was involved in a back-and-forth with a Manchester City fan account.

It started with the fan account sending Garnacho three pictures from last season’s FA Cup final where Manchester City defeated United en route to a treble.

The three images included Ilkay Gundogan’s early goal, Garnacho looking dejected at the full-time whistle, and City lifting the trophy.

Garnacho took the bait and replied to the account that they should “learn your respect” and “not send me things like that”.

True to form, the fan account got what it wanted and gleefully announced that they had got a reaction out of Garnacho.

The player later deleted his message but the thing didn’t end there.

Garnacho was determined to have the last laugh when a United fan account taunted the City account saying that Garnacho made his daily wage “3x over” by the time he made the original TikTok.

The Argentine replied to the tweet with two emojis of crying laughter.

😂😂 — Alejandro Garnacho (@agarnacho7) January 6, 2024

While fan engagement by the players on social media is undoubtedly a positive thing, maybe United would want to avoid having their players engage with trolls.

The sole purpose of accounts like these is to ride the popularity of the player’s response to notoriety themselves and gain traction.

To do it off a reply from a player of a rival club would probably not be an ideal scenario for United.

Even though Garnacho had the last word in this particular scenario, the City fan account got what it wanted- fame for a few minutes.

