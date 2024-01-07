Barcelona consider putting Manchester United target Andreas Christensen up for sale



Manchester United’s defence has been decimated by injuries and underperformers this season which has led to the surprise scenario of Jonny Evans being the most reliable man in the middle.

As good as Evans has been, it is not an ideal situation for United to be relying on a 36-year-old academy product to marshall their backline.

Therefore, the club has been active in the market, identifying targets who can strengthen their defence, especially with a long-term view.

In that vein, The Peoples Person had earlier reported that United were interested in Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen.

Now, the transfer dominos appear to have fallen in their favour for once, with developments in Barcelona potentially making him easier to attain.

As per Spanish outlet Sport, the La Liga club are interested in Real Betis’ Chadi Riad, who is a more economical option in terms of transfer fees as well as wages.

Since Barcelona bought Christensen on a free transfer, any fee received for him will be a net positive in the account and with Riad not expected to cost much, the move makes sense for them financially and sportingly.

For United, it is a great development as they could get their hands on one of Europe’s premier centre-backs for a reasonable fee.

Unlike Raphael Varane, Christensen is just 27 and reaching the peak of his career, with the best years ahead of him.

If United manage to offload Varane and his massive wages, chances are that they will be able to upgrade their centre-back position while even saving money in wages.

It is the kind of move that is a no-brainer for the club, as long as they can convince the player of the project and its potential.

If it goes through, they could have the leader of their backline alongside Lisandro Martinez for the next half a decade at the very least.

