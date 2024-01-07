Casemiro claims that Rasmus Hojlund could “define an era” at Manchester United

Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund has had a tough time adjusting to English football, scoring just one league goal in 15 matches.

Nonetheless, Casemiro has still waxed lyrical about the Dane’s talent and his potential for the future.

According to the official club website, the multiple Champions League winner believes that people should be wary not to place so much pressure on the youngster.

The Brazil international claimed, “at the end of the day, he’s just a kid, so we shouldn’t be putting a lot of pressure on him. A lot of people think that he should be coming in and scoring 30-odd goals right away”.

The former Real Madrid player also reminisced about a visual moment on Hojlund’s debut when Casemiro grabbed the player and shook him, to show appreciation for the Dane’s work off the ball.

“Regarding the footage you mentioned, I was really happy with his attitude. The thing is, it’s really difficult when you come on in such a demanding game, as games against Arsenal are.”

The midfield general went on to explain that the striker’s introduction to the game, “changed the dynamic” for the team and he felt he “contributed a lot” on debut.

The Danish forward took to life in the Champions League like a fish to water and scored five goals despite United’s struggles and ultimate failure to qualify for the next round.

However, domestic football has been a different story as despite a lot of huff and puff, the youngster has received the ball very little and had even fewer chances.

He fluffed his lines in the limited goal scoring opportunities he has had, that is, until Boxing Day, when he netted a dramatic late winner in front of the Stretford End.

The 31 year old warrior had more kind words for the man eleven years his junior and claimed, “he’s definitely playing better in every game and he’s working really hard. Rasmus is a dedicated lad and he’s keen to kick on”.

Casemiro predicts great things for the former Atalanta striker and boldly asserted, “he’ll be a great player for this club and, with the ambitions he has, he could define an era at Manchester United”.

Such words will be music to the ears to United supporters, who despite the attacker’s lack of goals, is already a fan favourite. Hojlund will be hoping to begin to prove Casemiro right and find the net in his first FA Cup tie tomorrow against Wigan.