Ella Toone voted Manchester United’s player of the month for December



Manchester United’s Ella Toone has been voted player of the month for December.

The award comes after Toone finished top of the latest fans’ poll.

Toone helped Marc Skinner’s side win two of their three outings across the final month of 2023.

She scored a lovely chip in United’s 4-0 dismantling of Tottenham Hotspur and scored the opening goal in their defeat to Liverpool.

United’s number 7 beat Hayley Ladd and Melvine Malard by taking 62% of the vote.

During this time she was also on international duty with England and took part in the 6-0 victory over Scotland.

Toone is currently in Malta with the rest of the United team for their winter training camp.

She played in the second half of their friendly match against PSV, which they won 2-1.

Toone had to be taken off after Nikita Parris’ winning goal in injury time after receiving a blow to the face in the latter stages of the match.

She was spotted the next day nursing a black eye but smiled for photos with fans.

As well as training, the team have taken part in a number of activities with the Manchester United Womens Supporters Club and the Malta Supporters Club.

The team fly back on Monday to prepare for their next game against Newcastle in the FA Cup next weekend.

United will return to WSL action on the 21st January, where they will travel to league leaders Chelsea.

