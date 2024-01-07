Erik ten Hag reveals Amad has what he looks for in offensive players



Manchester United’s wretched December ended with a gut-wrenching loss to Nottingham Forest, making it five losses in the month.

However, there was one shining light in that loss, which was the return to the pitch for Amad.

The Ivorian made his first United appearance in two years and left the fans purring with a mature and silky display on the right wing.

Combined with Antony’s poor form, there is now a clamour among fans to see more of the youngster and Erik ten Hag’s recent comments will do nothing to dampen it.

Talking to club media ahead of the FA Cup clash against Wigan, Ten Hag revealed that Amad has everything he looks for in an offensive player.

The manager said he is “secure on the ball” and has the ability to make “key actions” like final passes and goals.

He said Amad has “some weapons” which is “always what you are looking for with offensive players”.

Below are his full comments on the player:

“Yeah, he is very ball secure. He can bring a key actions, final passes, score a goal. And so I think he has some weapons. That is always what you are looking for with offensive players.”

With the upcoming game against League One opposition, it could be the perfect time to reintroduce Amad to the starting lineup.

The spot on the right wing is certainly up for grabs and even beyond Amad, academy products like Omari Forson are making a huge claim for it.

With a statement display against Wigan, however, Amad seems like the best-placed option to make it his own and stay in the team for the next game against Tottenham.

Ten Hag definitely seems to be in the mood to provide him with that opportunity.

