Fabrizio Romano gives shocking explanation as to why Manchester United missed out on Timo Werner

Manchester United are still unsure of what type of player they want to sign this January.

Despite interest from United, it was announced yesterday that Timo Werner would be joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Red Bull Leipzig.

The German international was supposedly of interest to the Red Devils as the club searches for a striker to boost their poor goal return this campaign.

In fact on Wednesday, it was reported that the former Chelsea man was a “serious target” for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, as is typical of transfer season, United reacted slower than the competition and the side from North London got their man.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the former Chelsea player “is returning to the Premier League and from what I’ve been hearing he’s really tempted to work under Ange Postecoglou. He really believes this is the perfect system for him to perform”.

Although this is not the statement that will make United fans’ blood boil.

Romano confirmed United’s interest in the player in his daily briefing but then claimed that “Manchester United also considered Werner as a possibility but then they decided not to proceed also because it’s not clear yet what kind of player they want”.

This statement typifies exactly what is wrong with the current recruitment operation at the club and why INEOS are so desperate to bring in their own people, such as Dan Ashworth or Paul Mitchell.

The transfer window has been open for the best part of the week and the club is still crippled with doubt and inaction. It is another symptom of life with the Glazers.

It has been abundantly clear to anyone who has had to endure United matches this season that goalscoring is a problem and youngster, Rasmus Hojlund, needs help despite his performances being praised by Casemiro.

It is already tough enough to take for United supporters that the club is unable to spend much, if any money this winter window but this is even more galling considering the fact that the club seemingly has no idea what they are looking for as the first week of the window is more or less complete.