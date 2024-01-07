Fabrizio Romano provides update on future of Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri

Manchester United’s transfer activity so far in the January window has seen more outs than ins at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek has sealed a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt whilst Sergio Reguilon as been sent back to Tottenham, ending his short stay in Manchester.

Hannibal Mejbri is the latest player to be close to the exit door for the remainder of the season, with a series of club interested in the Tunisian.

As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it’s Sevilla that looks the most likely destination as things stand, with the midfielder giving the green light to the Spanish side.

“He had bids from Freiburg, Lyon and Sevilla, but Sevilla are the big favourites to sign Hannibal. Hannibal himself told Sevilla he wanted to join, so the Spanish club approached Manchester United to negotiate a loan with a buy option, buy-back clause, and so on,” says Romano.

However, as Romano reported yesterday, Everton have now emerged as a potential option for Hannibal to continue his development in the Premier League and Sean Dyche is hoping his club can hijack the deal.

This morning, Romano has put flesh on the bones of that story, concluding that “Everton will insist, and I think they have a chance.”

The Merseyside club will would provide an easier logistical move for Hannibal, who wouldn’t have to up sticks should he choose to spent the remainder of the season in Liverpool.

It appears the choice now firmly lays at the player’s door with United happy to let him make his own decision.

Hannibal has been used sparingly by Erik ten Hag so far this campaign with the midfielder making ten appearances across all competitions.

His only goal came in the home defeat to Brighton in September.

As well as moving on players, Ten Hag will be hoping to see some additions through the door in the coming weeks with the team struggling to find any kind of consistent form in his second year at the club.