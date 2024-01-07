Fenerbahce yet to table a bid for Anthony Martial amid rumours in Turkey



Manchester United are carrying a lot of passengers on their wage bill whose packet does not come close to matching their output.

Anthony Martial is one such player and with his contract winding down in the summer, it is finally an opportunity to cut the ties.

In the best-case scenario, they would receive a bid for the Frenchman in January to relieve their wage bill a few months early, while also getting a fee for him.

It looked like it was happening earlier when it was reported that Fenerbahce were tabling a bid for Martial that would have netted United an unexpected windfall.

However, Manchester Evening News now reports that there has been no contact between the clubs regarding the Frenchman.

The report states that the forward has “outstayed” his welcome at Old Trafford and will be released in the summer if he’s not sold this month.

With his wages almost rising to £250k/week, it was always going to be difficult for United to shift him, especially when clubs can sign him at less risk on a free transfer in a few months.

The story about Fenerbahce’s bid, then, came as a huge shocking positive but as it turns out, it was too good to be true.

The state of Martial’s form and fitness and his standing in the game can be assessed by the fact that not even Saudi clubs are showing any concrete interest in his services.

In the absence of any interest, United’s best hope is that Martial remains an intermittent contributor till the end of the season since they also don’t look able to sign a forward this month.

If he can score the odd goal and provide backup to Rasmus Hojlund till the end of the season, an amicable parting of ways should be the best-case scenario now, for both, the club and the player.

It’s a huge fall from grace for the player who had the world at his feet when he came to United but in many ways, his decline has mirrored the club’s.

