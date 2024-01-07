Gordon Strachan says Manchester United must improve their midfield options to get closer to the top of the league

Manchester United have struggled for any kind of consistency in the first half of the season, leaving manager Erik ten Hag under pressure at Old Trafford.

Injuries and out of form players have contributed to the poor results, with United looking a far cry from the side that performed so well in the last campaign.

United have underperformed across the park but have looked particularly vulnerable in midfield, with teams carving them open with far too much regularity.

Additionally, United have struggled to create chances through the middle of the park, lacking cohesion when going forward.

As reported by The Daily Star, former United midfielder Gordon Strachan claims United’s issues stem from their lack of quality in the engine room.

“The problem with Manchester United is their midfield. Good players in their own right – but there is no imagination there really,” he said.

“There is no one that can eliminate people in the middle of the park by carrying the ball through the lines.”

Strachan compared United’s current options to the best players in that position over the years and feels Ten Hag is well short in terms of that kind of ability.

“If you look at the best midfield players over the past 20 years; the likes of your Iniestas, Xavis, Luka Modric – and then more recently with Bernardo Silva – they can all beat the press with the ball at their feet.

I don’t think Manchester United have that in their entire squad of midfielders,” said the Scot.

Strachan added that whilst United have “good players in their own right”, they need to improve in their ability to work as a unit or upgrade their options in the middle of the park.

United will hope to kick off 2024 with a win when they travel to Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.