INEOS are trying to trim £62 million off Man United fat in the next six months



Journalist Rob Blanchette has noted that “The first thing any new owner does is trim the fat of a football club”.

Rumours about potential departures for both Casemiro and Raphael Varane have divided the fanbase, with many believing that they are two of United’s best players and others being concerned they are past their prime and injury-prone.

At the end of the day, as Blanchette points out, if INEOS are to try to move the pair on, it is probably more to do with their inflated wages than any particular indictment of their abilities on the pitch.

Alongside Mohammed Salah of Liverpool, Casemiro is the joint third highest wage earner in the Premier League on £18.2 million per annum.

Only Erling Haaland and top earner Kevin de Bruyne (£20.8m) are paid more.

Varane comes in next, on £17.68 million.

— Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) January 7, 2024

The fact is that United’s wage budget is unnecessarily astronomical and has a direct impact on the club’s ability to compete in the transfer market due to Financial Fair Play regulations.

If the pair are indeed sold or let go either this month or in the summer, they are likely to be joined by two other big earners, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial (both on £13 million a year).

This would free up a whopping £62 million per year – the equivalent of an extra top class signing in virtually any position on the pitch, every year.

Blanchette also makes the point that despite their pedigree, having players like the former Real Madrid pair on the books is not planning for the future.

“United need to get younger, hungrier and remove obese contracts that kill your ability to negotiate healthier deals,” he tweeted.

“Garnacho, Mainoo, Hannibal, Gore & Hojlund all match this ideology. Casemiro & Varane are the polar opposite.

“Play Kambwala & make him your Saliba. Believe in them. Play them. Don’t fear defeat. Let them learn as we sing for them.”

If replacing these world stars on bloated contracts makes financial sense and at the same time fixes the mentality problem that has dogged the team for years, then it is a no-brainer.

INEOS see this and Erik ten Hag appears to be on board. Expect to see a new type of transfer shortlist being drawn up by Manchester United, both for incomings and outgoings, from now on.

