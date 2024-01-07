INEOS looking to move Casemiro on from Manchester United but face issues surrounding his wages

Manchester United’s transfer policy over the last decade has left a lot to desired, with inflated fees and wages being dished out to players who have not performed after joining the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS arriving at Old Trafford will attempt to re-establish control over the financial decisions made with new players but have some work to undo before they get started.

United’s bloated wage bill will need to be trimmed in order for the new sporting structure to implement a new way of operating.

As reported by The Sun, Casemiro is one of the current crop earning astronomical wages and a player that INEOS have earmarked as one to get off the books or agree a new, lesser deal.

However, the whopping £350,000-a-week being paid to the Brazilian will mean United will struggle to find a club willing to match his current contract.

Additionally, the midfielder still has two-and-a-half years left on his deal, which would cost United a huge amount of money to terminate.

The Sun claims that he “is on a £350,000-a-week salary and … would be owed around £30m.” We calculate 2 and a half years at £350,000 per week makes £45.5 million, but either way, termination is not a feasible option.

Ratcliffe has previously questioned United’s decision to sign Casemiro on such a deal which could now result in him being the man to move the midfielder on.

The Sun also report United could be open to Casemiro signing a new deal on a lesser wage before offering him out to potential buyers.

Ratcliffe’s right hand man Sir Dave Brailsford is tasked with sifting through the wage bill at Old Trafford and his getting a grasp on the current situation will likely mean very little incoming activity this month.

Erik ten Hag was hoping to add to his numbers after a raft of injuries to many of his first team players this season, including Casemiro, who hasn’t played for United since mid-October.

Despite looking leggy at the start of the campaign, United have missed the experience of the five-time Champions League winner with their patchy form heaping pressure on the Dutch coach.

However, the 31-year-old is now back in training and will be hoping to aid United as they bid to return to form in 2024.

Casemiro is unlikely to play a part in United’s FA Cup third round tie against Wigan tomorrow night (Monday) but will hope to be available for Tottenham Hotspur’s visit to Old Trafford next Sunday.