Man United planning to use Aaron Wan-Bissaka as makeweight in Michael Olise deal



Michael Olise seems to be the big name among Manchester United transfer reports at the moment, with his stock rising exponentially after a superb delayed start to the 2023/24 season.

Olise came back into the Crystal Palace side in mid-November having missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury. He has scored six goals and provided seven assists in the seven starts he has made since.

Meanwhile, United’s right wing department has produced no goals and no assists in the whole season to date. Jadon Sancho has been exiled, Mason Greenwood is unlikely to play for the club again and Antony’s form has been dire since his return after a leave of absence to sort out a criminal complaint.

Backup option Facundo Pellistri is clearly not fancied by manager Erik ten Hag and could be set for a loan or even permanent move this month.

This series of unfortunate events has led to the right wing leaping from one of the lowest transfer priorities to one of the highest at Old Trafford.

The likelihood of a January move for the 22 year old is remote, though, more so now that he has sustained another hamstring injury that will rule him out for the next few weeks.

However, as far as a summer transfer is concerned, a new report claims that United have a trump card that could give them the edge over rivals Liverpool in the race for Olise’s signature.

According to The Daily Star, United could offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the Eagles in part-exchange for the winger.

The outlet says United “have earmarked Palace’s French ace among their top transfer targets for next summer when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.2billion ‘football’ takeover at Old Trafford will be in full swing.”

They go on to explain that United have triggered a one-year extension in Wan-Bissaka’s contract as it “stops Palace from trying to buy their former defender, 26, who cost United £50million four-and-a-half years ago, on the cheap in this window – or resign him as a free in July.

“And it also puts the Premier League giants in a potentially stronger position when they make their move for Olise.”

The Star believes that Olise’s release clause will be “close” to £70 million but the part-exchange of the United defender could make the deal more affordable.

There is some logic to the report given that United boss Erik ten Hag was believed to have come close to buying right back Jeremie Frimpong, to replace Wan-Bissaka, last summer.

Wan-Bissaka still struggles to hold down a regular first team slot under the Dutchman.

