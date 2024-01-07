Manchester United u19s top their group at Rewe Junior Cup



Manchester United u19s rounded out the group stage of the 5-a-side Rewe Junior Cup on Saturday with a flawless six wins in six.

See how they did in Friday’s matches here.

United’s first match of the day was against local youth club JSG Nörten who they made light work of with a 7-0 victory.

Albert Mills put the reds up within a minute and after a few commendable saves and blocks from the Nörten defenders the floodgates truly opened.

Reece Munro scored his first of the tournament before Jim Thwaites and James Scanlon both scored braces, while captain Louis Jackson scored the seventh late on.

Manchester United 7-0 JSG Nörten

Albert Mills ⚽️

Reece Munro ⚽️

Jim Thwaites ⚽️⚽️

James Scanlon ⚽️⚽️

Louis Jackson ⚽️#MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/hAJXIs9t9U — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 7, 2024

It was another routine affair next with a convincing 5-0 win over JFV 37 Göttingen.

Scanlon started the scoring with another brace and was joined on the scoresheet by Zach Baumann, Jacob Devaney, and Thwaites.

5-0 vs JFV 37 Göttingen

Scanlon ⚽️⚽️

Baumann ⚽️

Devaney ⚽️

Thwaites ⚽️ 1-0 vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

Musa ⚽️ 4-0 vs FC Gleichen

Thwaites ⚽️

Baumann ⚽️⚽️

Musa ⚽️ #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/v9uBW0CGGg — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 7, 2024

The biggest test of the day came from 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

A much more physically imposing side, Düsseldorf matched the quick tempo of United’s play and were tough to break down but with two minutes remaining Jackson ventured forward before squaring to Victor Musa for the game-winning finish.

The day was then capped off with a 4-0 win over FC Gleichen. The match saw 15 year old Rafe McCormack play his first minutes as an outfielder having pulled the strings from a rush keeper position in the earlier matches.

Thwaites scored his third of the day to kick off the proceedings before Baumann added a brace and Musa notched his second of the day.

Having topped the group, United now move onto the second group stage on Sunday, when they will take on FK Austria Wien and Union Berlin.

