Marcus Rashford rated more valuable than Kylian Mbappe according to CIES Football Observatory

The CIES Football Observatory statistical model has ranked the 100 most valuable football players in the world and there are five Manchester United players who make the list.

According to the CIES Football Observatory in Switzerland, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, “tops the list with a transfer value of €267.5m”.

Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior wrap up the top three, all having a value exceeding €250m.

The official website of the group who conducted the research claims that “The CIES Football Observatory is a research group within the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES), an independent study centre located in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. The Observatory specialises in the “statistical analysis of football”.

Apparently the model takes into consideration such as age, contract duration, career progression and international status on the players’ side. However, inflation levels and the sporting and economic level of the clubs they play for are also considered.

The most noteworthy news for Manchester United fans is that they have five players represented on the list.

The first United man to appear is that of Marcus Rashford in 14th place with a value of €136.2M. Despite being ranked in first place as the most valuable player by the same organization in the past, the English forward still impressively outranks giant global names like Kylian Mbappe and Declan Rice in 2024.

One would imagine the French star’s lower rating is connected to the fact he has entered the final six months of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

You have to scroll down to 41st place to find the next Red Devil and that of new striker, Rasmus Hojlund who has an estimated value of €99.7m.

The last United player in the top 50 is that of another young attacker, Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine has a supposed value of €94.5m.

Club captain, Bruno Fernandes, is 61st on the list with a value of €85.5m and fends off competition from the likes of Éder Militão and Leroy Sané.

The final Red Devil on the list is a surprise and many United fans will surely be perplexed at his inclusion. The much-maligned Antony takes up 72nd place on the list with an alleged value of €80.1m.

To put that in context, the Brazilian is ranked higher than all of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jack Grealish, Joao Pedro and Anthony Gordon.

It will be interesting to see how United’s players’ values rise or fall over the coming year and much will be connected to the on-field success of the side. Man United fans will be looking at names such as Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Andre Onana to be appearing on the list next year if things go to plan in the coming 12 months.