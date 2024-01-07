Sir Alex Ferguson reveals how his spat with Ruud van Nistelrooy was put to bed

Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-laden spell at Manchester United will forever be etched into the history of the club.

The Scot assembled some of the world’s greatest players during his 26 year spell at Old Trafford whilst ensuring he remained in full control of any inflated egos.

A few star names fell foul of Ferguson’s disciplined approach and found themselves out of the exit door after crossing the manager.

Ruud van Nistelrooy was one of those who was moved on in acrimonious circumstances after falling out with Sir Alex.

As reported by The Mirror, the former United boss has revealed how the Dutchman contacted him after leaving the club to repair the strained relationship.

Ferguson sold Van Nistelrooy to Real Madrid in the summer of 2006 before receiving a text message from the player four years later.

“I don’t know whether you remember me. But I need to call you,” it read.

Sir Alex initially thought the striker was hoping to come back to United but it was actually to offer an olive branch out to his former boss.

“I want to apologise for my behaviour in my last year at United,” said the Dutchman.

Ferguson was happy to accept his apology and put the situation to bed.

“There would have been no need for him to repair his relationship with Manchester United in order for him to play for another club in England.

“Perhaps it was a guilt complex. It might have been playing on his mind for ages. Ruud was doubtless a more mature person by that stage,” said Fergie.

The pair made peace and both will go down as legends at a club that is struggling to restore the glory days the duo enjoyed during their time together.

United travel to Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup tomorrow as they attempt to salvage something from a season that they have badly underperformed in so far.