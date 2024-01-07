The world has gone mad as FC Barcelona plot the signing of former Man United star



Just when you thought you’d heard the strangest of transfer stories in your life, one comes along that has your head doing that quick swivel worthy of a meme.

Wait for it…

FC Barcelona are making a move for former Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard.

This is the claim of two Spanish outlets, and they are not kidding.

Lingard has been without club since his Nottingham Forest contract expired at the end of the 2022/23 season. It looked like a deal in Saudi Arabia could be on the cards when he trained with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq, but nothing came to pass due to his high wage demands, and it’s now nine months since he last started a game of football – the Tricky Trees’ 3-1 loss to Spurs last April, when he was hauled off at half time.

Still, this has not dissuaded fichajes.com from hailing him as “the new Aubameyang” and an “incredible zero-cost option” for the Blaugrana.

The report backs up a story from Barcelona-based outlet Sport, who claim that “At 31 years old, Lingard wants to return to his old laurels and thinks that Barcelona would be an excellent springboard.

“Being a free transfer, he could fit into the Financial Fair Play for a fee of less than 2 million euros for the remainder of the season.”

They further note that the Warrington man’s versatility appeals to Barça.

“Lingard can play in the midfield or behind the strikers, and is a footballer with enough skill to quickly acclimatise to the discipline of Xavi Hernández. Economical and experienced option.”

The logic is certainly there from a financial point of view but what neither outlet seems to be taking into consideration is that Lingard could not hold down a regular place at lowly Nottingham Forest nor even convince David Moyes to take him back to West Ham, where in the latter half of the 2020/21 season he played his only decent sustained patch of decent football in the last six years.

For United, we have to go back to 2017/18 to find the last time he had a strong season, in which he scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 48 games.

It speaks to Barcelona’s desperate financial plight that such a story, whether true or not, is doing the rounds in the Spanish press. You can’t help but think that Lingard’s agents must have leaked the story in some deluded belief that it could be taken seriously.

If this one really does come to pass, it will be one of the most surprising signings in living memory.