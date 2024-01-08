Confirmed Man United XI vs Wigan Athletic: Rasmus Hojlund returns, Christian Eriksen and Antony not in squad



Marcus Rashford starts for Manchester United tonight against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, but there is no place for Antony in the squad.

The Brazilian appeared to have hamstring problems last time out.

Rasmus Hojlund returns at centre forward and Alejandro Garnacho will be the other forward player in the lineup.

Against Aston Villa, Garnacho played on the right and Rashford on the left, to good effect, so that might be the case again today.

Amad Diallo is also not on the bench and Anthony Martial is still absent with his mystery illness.

Bruno Fernandes plays in the number 10 role.

Christian Eriksen is also missing from the squad and with Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat not available due to participating in AFCON, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo start as the only fit options available.

Andre Onana is in goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are the full backs, with Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans at centre back.

Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are all unavailable.

Due to all the absences, United field a very young bench.

The backup keepers are Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton

Defensive reinforcements include Willy Kambwala and Reece Bennett.

The remaining subs are Omari Forson, Facu Pellistri, Hannibal, Shola Shoretire and Joe Hugill.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 8.15pm GMT.