Diogo Dalot admits Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already brought a “good feeling at Carrington”



Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has said that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already started making a difference at the club.

On Christmas Eve, United confirmed that Ratcliffe had struck a deal with the Glazers to complete a partial 25% investment.

The deal requires ratification from the Premier League before the INEOS billionaire and his personnel can officially start work at Old Trafford. However, that has not stopped them from starting to get familiar with staff at Old Trafford.

Last week, Ratcliffe and his close confidant, Sir Dave Brailsford, held multiple meetings with club employees and Erik ten Hag.

Ratcliffe and Brailsford were also pictured meeting some of the men’s and women’s players.

After United’s 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup, Dalot revealed that these conversations are already having some impact.

Dalot gave United the lead in the 22nd minute with a brilliantly curved effort that beat the Wigan goalkeeper.

Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot in the dying minutes to seal the victory and ensure his side advanced to the next stage of the competition.

After the final whistle, he told ITV reporters, “He’ll [Ratcliffe] bring some good energy, new energy. Positives, new things to conquer. I think there’s a good feeling at Carrington, the motivation they [Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford] brought.”

He said about the game vs. Wigan, ” think we created a lot of chances. We could have put the ball in the net more than we did. Overall we controlled the game, we had some good moments, and I’m glad that we won.”

The 24-year-old was asked about his goal. He pointed out, “It gave us more confidence. We needed the goal so we could be more calm and not rush to score. We created a lot and could have scored more. It’s what we missed today.”

Dalot finished off by saying that he and his teammates are aiming to win the FA Cup and ensure the season ends with some silverware

