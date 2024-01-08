Diogo Dalot puts in superb performance as Manchester United beat Wigan Athletic 2-0



Manchester United cruised to a 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.

A stunning curling goal from Diogo Dalot and a second-half penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.

The Red Devils had 67% possession in comparison to Wigan’s 33% share of the ball.

United managed 14 shots on target from their 33 total cracks at goal. Wigan on the other hand registered nine shots, but only two troubled Andre Onana.

Ten Hag’s men put together 603 passes with a success rate of 90%.

The Latics strung 304 passes with a pass accuracy of 80%.

While Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo will rightfully get most of the praise and plaudits for the sensational performances on the wing and in the middle of the park respectively, another player who deserves massive credit is Dalot.

Beyond his all-important opening goal, the defender was very good at left-back in Luke Shaw’s absence.

During the time he was on the pitch, Dalot won 100% of the tackles he attempted. He also managed a 96% pass accuracy during the time he was on the pitch.

The Portugal international had 69 touches of the ball to his name.

He successfully delivered 48 of the 50 passes he tried to find his teammates with. Dalot delved into five ground duels and won four.

The 24-year-old embarked on three dribbles and completed all of them.

He also delivered two key passes.

Brilliant performance. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/D0usnHYkaF — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 8, 2024

Dalot’s goal vs. Shaun Maloney’s men was his second of the campaign after his fantastic striker at Bramall Lane when United beat Sheffield United.

It will undoubtedly do him a world of good ahead of United’s weekend clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

