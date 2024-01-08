Erik ten Hag defends his forwards after profligate display vs Wigan Athletic

Manchester United got back to winning ways in the FA Cup against Wigan to bounce back from a poor result against Nottingham Forest in the last game of 2023.

The Red Devils were always in control against the league one side and in reality, should have scored a lot more than the two they did, as numerous players fluffed their lines in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay were especially at fault for missing numerous guilt-edge opportunities in the first half. Nonetheless, a goal in each half from Diogo Dalot and a penalty from Bruno Fernandes was enough to see United over the line.

Man United coach, Erik ten Hag, was understandably happy with his side’s work for the evening as they safely booked their passage into the next round to face Newport or Eastleigh.

“Job done” was the Dutchman’s response when asked about the performance on ITV. He claimed that the FA Cup is all about winning and “finishing the job”.

The former Ajax coach did lament the amount of chances his side missed and asserted that his team “definitley should have scored me and had five or six very good chances”. However, the manager did praise his side’s ability to stay focused and not concede.

When pressed on why his side continued to fluff their lines in front of goal he retorted, “I can’t always say why but good attack. Good chances. The way we created them was ok”.

At the post-match presser, he added “We worked the ball, made investment in the final third, created lots of chances. We should have scored more, but the other thing is we created.”

The 53 year old also refused to comment on the controversial penalty that saw Bruno Fernandes take a tumble in the penalty area to win a spotkick.

When asked whether it was a foul in his opinion the Dutchman stated that “I can’t tell. I was too far away from my position”.

The former Twente player also used his brief interview time to express his excitement at working with new owners, INEOS and claimed they are “an inspiration. Everyone is optimistic. There is a lot of work to do and we have had a lot of setbacks. It’s a journey and it’s a project”.

The Dutch coach exclaimed defiantely that “we have to keep alive and strike back”.

He offered good news for Sunday’s Premier League match against Spurs, saying “Some players [are] hopeful that they can be back for the weekend, Christian Eriksen, potentially Luke Shaw. Harry maybe. Mason he needs some days or a week more.”

He also found time to discuss January signings and said “We consider everything, the best interest of the player and for us, our team. We will see how it progresses during the window.”