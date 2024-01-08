Everton make Scott McTominay their number one target



Everton have made Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay their “major transfer target” in January.

Steve Kay (FootballTransfers) reveals Sean Dyche wants his club to target the Scottish international as he believes McTominay is capable of making an “immediate impact” at Goodison Park.

Dyche wants Everton to recruit “Premier League-proven players” as he seeks to secure his side’s place in the league, despite a ten-point deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations earlier in the season.

Everton sit in 17th place, one point above Luton in 18th, who have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

McTominay, who had made 161 appearances for United in the Premier League in his career, is currently his team’s top scorer in the league. The 27-year-old has provided five goals from midfield – each a crucial contribution, which have ultimately left United eight points better off.

McTominay is often stationed in central midfield or defensive midfielder for United despite this nose for a goal. If the Scot was able to play further forward – as he would at a team like Everton – he may be even more effective.

Currently, United sit in eighth place and are hoping for a dramatic improvement in the second half of the season. Erik ten Hag is believed to want to add more defensive steel to a side who have too often displayed a soft underbelly this year.

Both United and Everton are expected to struggle with recruitment in January owing to the constraints of FFP, however. As such, Kay contends, a deal based on mutual need could be struck between the clubs.

United are reported to have “initiated talks” over a move for Amadou Onana, the Everton midfielder they were linked with in the summer.

Key reveals sources close to the clubs have indicated a “deal involving the two players could benefit all parties” as it would “give each side room for manoeuvre.”

Everton’s primary issue this season has been an inability to capitalise upon the chances they create in front of goal. The Toffees have been the side who have underperformed their xG (expected goals) the most in the league.

One of United’s main issues this season (there have been many) has been the ease with which teams are able to pierce through their midfield and attack a depleted defence. Ten Hag has even seen his side concede nine separate times to simple cut-back goals – the type a strong defensive midfielder would prevent.

McTominay is a midfielder with a wealth of experience and a clinical eye in front of goal. Onana is a midfield powerhouse who provides strength and steel in front of the back-four.

Some type of swap deal appears to be a perfect remedy for both their clubs, given the financial constraints both are facing in January.

