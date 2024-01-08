Iconic remake of George Best’s European Cup final shirt to be released by Adidas

Adidas are to release a remake of the iconic George Best shirt which was worn during the European Cup final of 1968.

This is according to the website Footy Headlines.

They state that, “we can leak the Adidas Manchester United George Best remake shirt. It features the classic Man United crest and George Best’s signature near the cuffs for a classic look”.

The game was a crucial moment in the history of Manchester United and English football.

Playing at Wembley, United would run out 4-1 winners versus Eusebio’s Benfica after extra time.

The victory meant United had won their first European Cup, something that had become Matt Busby’s obsession, and it also marked a decade after the Munich air disaster.

It was also noteworthy for English football as the Red Devils became the first English team to win the old European Cup. However, it is important to notice that they were the second British team as Glasgow Celtic had won the year before.

“The Manchester United George Best remake kit pays homage to the Manchester United 1968 third kit, worn by George Best and Manchester United” during the momentous event.

“The new Adidas Manchester United George Best remake football shirt features the main iconic royal blue combined with the Trefoil logo and the classic Manchester United crest, both in white”.

“One clever feature of the Manchester United George Best remake kit is that Adidas has placed George Best’s signature near the cuff”.

George Best played for Manchester United between 1963 and 1974, making 474 appearances and scoring 181 goals for the club. The player was also the winner of the coveted Ballon d’Or in 1966.

The Ulsterman also scored the crucial goal that put United 2-1 up in the final in the first two minutes of extra time. The Old Trafford outfit would go on to score two more times in win by four goals to one, forever writing their names in footballing folklore.