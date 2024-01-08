Manchester United held talks with Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller last summer

Manchester United’s poor form over the first half of the season has left Erik ten Hag fighting for his future at Old Trafford.

United were poised to build on a strong maiden campaign under the tutelage of the Dutch coach but have struggled to get going so far.

Multiple factors have played a role in the team’s lack of consistency this term, one of which being the summer signings made by the club.

None of United’s new faces have settled seamlessly into the groove at the Theatre of Dreams, in particular, striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Danish striker signed for £72 million and, at just 20 years of age, has been asked to carry the burden of getting United the goals to fire them back to the top of the league.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ten Hag was hoping to secure some help for the youngster in the summer window – help that would have certainly eased the load on the striker.

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller “held talks” with the United coach about a move to the club before eventually deciding to stay in Germany with the Bundesliga Champions.

The experienced international was initially open to discussions but personal reasons convinced him to stay put.

“The signs were initially promising but Muller has now been convinced to stay and recently signed a new contract.

“A big part of that decision is his new business venture with Amazon Prime Video who are pulling together a behind the scenes documentary on Muller and his career,” say the Daily Mail.

Muller is again linked with a move to United in the January window with Ten Hag desperate to offer some relief to the under-pressure Hojlund.

The 34-year-old would bring a wealth of experience to Old Trafford if senior figures can persuade him to swap Bavaria for Manchester.

However, given the extension Muller has signed at the Allianz Arena, it would be a surprise to see him make the move to United.

United are hoping to get back to winning ways tonight (Monday) as they face Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup