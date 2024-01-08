Manchester United in talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over new deal



Manchester United are set to enter talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

The club had recently triggered a one-year extension in the 26-year-old’s current contract, as it had been set to expire this summer. This extension will now see Wan-Bissaka remain at Old Trafford until June 2025, unless the club chooses to sell him before then.

Simon Jones (Daily Mail) reveals United are set to “discuss terms over a new contract” with Wan-Bissaka’s representatives. If a long-term deal was struck, he would join fellow right-back Diogo Dalot, who agreed a new contract with United last summer.

Jones believes there are still “doubts” over the Wan-Bissaka’s future at Old Trafford, however, despite these scheduled talks. He reveals “a move away is still possible in the summer” with Erik ten Hag thought to prefer Dalot as an option at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka’s game – predicated on outstanding one-on-one defending – is less well-rounded than his Portuguese teammate, despite this strength.

Dalot is more comfortable in possession and better suited to the inverted fullback role Ten Hag has previously employed at Ajax (which United have trialled at times this season). He is also capable of playing left-back, having operated there multiple times this season in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s absence.

Indeed, Dalot’s comfortability on the opposite flank is believed to have been a reason why Ten Hag was content for Sergio Reguilon’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur to be terminated.

A new right-back may be a priority for United this summer – with both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka having struggled at times under Ten Hag – and, therefore, only one may be seen as a long-term option, in a potential back-up capacity.

As such, Dalot may make more sense for this role than Wan-Bissaka in Ten Hag’s squad, given his technical superiority and positional flexibility.

Consequently, United may be entering contract negotiations with the English defender as a means towards retaining maximal value if he is to be sold. The fee the club could demand for his services in the summer with one year left on his deal, in comparison to five, would be significant.

A report even suggested Wan-Bissaka could be used as a makeweight in a move for Michael Olise, with Crystal Palace believed to open to a return to Selhurst Park for their former right-back.

Conversely, if Ten Hag truly sees the pairing of Dalot and Wan-Bissaka as a sufficient pairing at right-back, United fans may be left once again scratching their heads at the Dutchman’s choices.

