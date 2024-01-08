Manchester United make approach to Everton for Amadou Onana



Manchester United have “initiated talks” with Everton over a potential move for Amadou Onana in January according to a report by FootballTransfers.

Steve Kay (FootballTransfers) contends United are considering trying to secure a deal this month for the Belgian midfielder as Erik ten Hag seeks to provide more defensive steel to his team.

Onana – who joined Everton from Lille in 2022 – has impressed since arriving in the Premier League, one he seems perfectly suited to.

Possessing an imposing 6’4 frame, the Belgian is a surprisingly mobile midfielder considering his size. He combines these strong physical attributes with proficient technical ability, capable of halting opposition attacks and then driving through their midfield on the counter.

Under Ten Hag, United have quite rapidly morphed into one of the smaller, less physical sides in the Premier League. While Lisandro Martinez has been a revelation at centre-back with his aggression and ball-playing skills, his height is a potential weakness for opposition managers to target.

Similarly, the recent emergence of Kobbie Mainoo in the defensive midfield position – who is a similar height to Martinez – alongside the first-choice pairing of Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes, leaves United susceptible to being overpowered and outjumped through the spine of the team.

Onana would provide an instant remedy to this weakness.

The 22-year-old’s “versatility” is also thought to be another attraction for Ten Hag. Onana is adept in both the number six and number eight roles in midfield, while also capable of playing “anywhere across the backline.”

Ten Hag’s admiration for the Belgian is thought to be so strong in fact that, if he had got his way in the summer, Onana would already be a United player.

Kay reveals the Dutch manager wanted to sign the Everton midfielder “instead of Sofyan Amrabat in the summer, but [United] simply didn’t have the the funds to buy him at the time.” This interest in Onana was reported on by The Peoples Person here.

The club’s constrained spending ensured they were forced to settle for Amrabat, who was available on loan.

The Moroccan has not impressed in his brief time at Old Trafford, however. Sources at the club suggest the midfielder is unsuited to the rigours of English football and the decision to make his loan stay a permanent one appears unlikely.

Furthermore, Key believes the INEOS sporting team are keen to “totally revamp” the United midfield. They are believed to want to target a younger profile of player with the 22-year-old Onana fitting the bill more than the 27-year-old Amrabat.

Whether United will have the financial capability to secure the Belgian’s services in January is another matter. Business is expected to be sparse at Old Trafford this month given the acute pressure of Financial Fair Play on the club.

The fact Everton have made Scott McTominay a “major transfer target”, as explained in greater detail here, may be a trump card United play to make a deal happen, however.

