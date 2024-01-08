Manchester United u19s finish in 5th place at Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup



Manchester United u19s finished in 5th place at the Mercedes-Benz Junior Cup on Sunday.

Find a recap of the action Saturday here.

Having opened the pre-finals round with a 1-1 draw with VFB Stuttgart, United were in need of a win against 1. FC Heidenheim in the final match to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

But things did not start well for the reds as Elyh Harrison’s loose pass put James Nolan under immediate pressure, resulting in a turnover that was quickly converted by the German outfit.

United pulled it back with a lighting fast counter attack which saw some nice one touch passing finished off by Ethan Wheatley.

Heidenheim restored the lead though and with a need for a result, manager Colin Little threw the kitchen sink at it putting Finley McAllister in goal. The gamble didn’t pay off though and as United chased an equaliser, Heidenheim extended their lead to finish it 1-3.

United then faced off with Brondby IF in the 5/6th place play off which saw keeper Cameron Byrne-Hughes make his first appearance for United.

The young keeper made an instant impact as his venture up field saw his shot blocked for James Bailey to head in for the midfielder’s first goal of the tournament.

Brondby pulled one back before Gabriele Biancheri expertly finished off a swashbuckling counter attack to win 2-1 and grab 5th place.

A somewhat disappointing tournament for the Reds, a draw with the eventual winners VFB Stuttgart on Saturday showed the potential of United’s group.

Unaccustomed to the nature of 6-a-side it was often evident that United’s desire to keep possession and move the ball around was more akin to full 11-a-side football, in contrast to the German sides who employed a more gung-ho approach in possession to deadly effect with quick counters.

But strong performances throughout from captain Finley McAllister and James Nolan set the pair as the clear standouts for United with their quick thinking and intensity which was in sharp contrast to United’s often slow play.