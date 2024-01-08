Manchester United u19s knocked out of Rewe Junior Cup in quarter finals



After finishing the first group stage with six wins in six, Manchester United’s young u19s side continued at the Rewe Junior Cup on Sunday.

Find a recap of the previous day’s action here.

United moved onto the second group stage where they met FK Austria Wien and 1. FC Union Berlin.

United initially fell behind to Austria Wien due to an unfortunate deflection off Louis Jackson as the defender tried to cut out a pass which saw the ball ricochet past Tom Myles and into the goal.

The Austrian side then added a second before James Scanlon pulled one back with some quick footwork in the box.

Luck wasn’t with United though as a Myle’s save then bounced off Jim Thwaites an into the goal to restore Austria Wien’s two goal lead before Zach Baumann grabbed a late consolation in a 2-3 loss.

James Scanlon and Zach Baumann scored against eventual winners of the Rewe Junior Cup, FK Austria Wien. #MUFC #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/IpS82Tva51 — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 8, 2024

Needing a win in the next match with Union Berlin to advance, the young Reds came out on fire with a quick goal from Victor Musa, who then followed it up with another off Scanlon’s corner.

Thwaites converted from a rebound before Scanlon secured the 4-0 win with an effort from just outside United’s own penalty area.

United 4-0 win over Union Berlin

Victor Musa ⚽️⚽️

Jim Thwaites ⚽️

James Scanlon ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YnT0ApYpP1 — Manchester United Academy (@RedYouthUnited) January 8, 2024

United took on Hannover 96 in the quarter finals and an early goal for the German side set the tone for the match as United struggled to make their mark, eventually losing 1-3 with a lone goal from Baumann.

Despite the disappointing exit, the tournament proved a great experience for the young Reds to take on European opponents in a 5-a-side format that isn’t normally contested in England and can hold their heads high knowing they barely lost out to the eventual winners in FK Austria Wien by two unfortunate bounces.

In particular, the weekend was a breakout moment for 15 year old Rafe McCormack, the youngest player at the tournament.

Normally featuring in midfield or in defence, McCormack impressed in the rush keeper position, not just with the ball at his feet but with a number of fantastic saves that any natural keeper would be proud of.

The youngster’s ability to open the space on the small pitch and pick out splitting passes garnered attention from everyone at venue including Fulham’s head of academy player care, Lee Hagger, who praised McCormack’s ability on the ball.

