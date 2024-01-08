Manchester United’s chances of landing Serhou Guirassy given a boost by VfB Stuttgart Director of Football

Manchester United’s four-man shortlist for a striking reinforcement in the winter recently got reduced to three with Timo Werner’s move to Tottenham.

With Thomas Muller and Eric Choupo-Moting hardly exciting options, Serhou Guirassy has emerged as the fans’ favourite for a transfer.

The Bundesliga hitman has taken Germany by storm this season and the fans are clamouring for a guarantee of goals.

VfB Stuttgart’s Director of Football, Fabian Wohlgemuth, has now fanned the flames of a potential move in January for the striker.

Speaking to the German outlet BW24, he said that the “squad situation is tense” and the club’s strategy on this player is “not to hope, fear and keep our fingers crossed”.

Those are hardly the words of an executive who’s optimistic about the chances of holding on to his asset.

Wohlgemuth did add that they are not under any pressure to sell, but Guirassy’s release clause of just £15.2 million has become so paltry in relation to his form, that they might not have a choice.

He said that they are “in constant contact” and will act if a favourable situation for the club arises, effectively opening the doors for interested parties to make a move.

Guirassy’s departure will hit Stuttgart hard, as they are in contention for an unexpected Champions League place, driven mainly by the goalscoring efforts of the striker.

In light of Financial Fair Play issues, United might not have enough to spend on players this January but this could be one of those opportunities Erik ten Hag talks about in which the club has to act.

A player of Guirassy’s goalscoring pedigree for that fee is not normal in any circumstance and United could live to regret if they dither.

Stuttgart have already made their next move, now United have to blink before other interested parties enter the chase.