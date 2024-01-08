Marcus Rashford puts in energetic yet inconsistent performance in FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic

Manchester United put in a dominant yet wasteful performance to beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night.

With 67% possession throughout the match, Man United placed constant pressure on the Wigan defence.

Still, United proved ineffective in front of goal, only scoring two goals despite taking a mammoth 33 shots, with just 14 being on target.

Perhaps no player better exemplifies United’s performance on the night than Marcus Rashford.

With 73 touches, Rashford was one of United’s more involved attackers throughout the night.

He completed 41 of his 48 attempted passes for an impressive 85% passing accuracy, while he led both teams with six key passes.

On the other hand, his crosses were lacking, with none of his three crossing attempts finding their targets.

Rashford’s dribbling left a lot to be desired, with the England international only completing two of his eight attempted dribbles.

Although his passing and dribbling performances were mixed, Rashford proved to be strong in front of goal, providing an energetic performance.

His four shots on target were the most of any player from both teams, while he also had two shots go off target and another two shots being blocked.

Still, even as he forced several saves from the Wigan goalkeeper, the 26 year old would be disappointed given that he was unable to capitalise on his many opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Rashford’s best moment of the match, however, came in the 22nd minute.

Finding himself on the left side of the penalty box, the winger was able to pick out full-back Diogo Dalot on the edge of the box, who subsequently scored with a thunderous long-range strike.

Ultimately, Rashford showed energy and desire against Wigan, proving just how hungry he is to play for United.

Still, he will want to refine his shooting if he hopes to rediscover the exemplary form he found last season.

(Stats via Sofascore)