“Overdue and fitting”: There are growing calls for Denis Law to be knighted

A famous newspaper in the United Kingdom has called for Manchester United legend, Denis Law, to be given a knighthood.

The Times asserts that, “the Manchester United and Scotland icon has a powerful case for a knighthood on football achievements alone, coupled with a lifelong commitment to charitable causes”.

The publication puts forward the question, “as a player of truly iconic status for Manchester United and Scotland, it is hard to make sense of a glaring omission in a remarkable life. How come he is The King and The Lawman but — even after all these years — still not Sir Denis Law?”

The iconic forward scored 237 goals in 404 games for the Red Devils and was one of the most lethal finishers of his generation. The Scot formed a part of what is often referred to as “the holy trinity” of George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton.

In fact, Law is one of only six British players to have won the European footballer of the year award and only one of three who are still living, along with Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen.

His achievements are so great in the game that he was voted Scotland’s greatest ever player. Additionally, “just six footballers have been knighted and of those Sir Kenny Dalglish is the only Scot whose playing career was hugely significant to his award”. Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby both got their accolades as a result of their monstrous achievements as managers, not players.

Nonetheless, from his playing days alone, there is an incredibly strong case to argue that Law should make that list.

The newspaper claims that “today Ferguson, Dalglish and Law are the greatest living legends of the Scottish game and only one of them is without the ultimate personal honour. It doesn’t sit right”.

In fact, Law and Dalglish both share the international scoring record but it took Dalglish 102 games to get 30 goals, whereas the lethal Law only required 55. To add to his list of personal accolades, he was voted Scotland’s greatest ever footballer and only European Player of the Year, and is “such a giant in Aberdeen and Manchester that those cities have three statues in his honour”.

The 83 year old was made a CBE in 2016 but it isn’t enough. If the Scot’s incredible football achievements were not enough, the former striker has been actively involved in numerous charitable events.

The former Ballon d’Or winner went public with his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia a few years ago and signed his name up to a couple of campaigns fighting against Alzheimer’s.

“After surgery for prostate cancer in 2003 he became an enthusiastic campaigner for Cancer Research UK. He was a patron of Football Aid and in Aberdeen the Denis Law Legacy Trust is a children’s charity providing free access to sport and other activities”.

Therefore an outstanding footballing career alongside a long and devoted service to charity, “a knighthood in the birthday honours this summer would be overdue and fitting. There is still time for one king to get in touch with another”.