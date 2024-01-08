PSV Eindhoven approach Man United for Facundo Pellistri as LA Galaxy plot permanent bid



Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that interest in Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is mounting, with PSV Eindhoven and LA Galaxy the latest clubs to express interest in the player.

It’s believed that Pellistri could be one of the United players to depart the club in January. This season, he has managed only 13 appearances for United and just 363 minutes of football across all competitions.

During a campaign in which most if not all of United’s forwards have struggled for form, Pellistri has failed to break into the starting XI.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Brazilian giants Flamengo inquired about the Uruguayan.

It was subsequently revealed that La Liga outfit Villareal are also admirers of the United star and are keen on adding him to their ranks.

In a big update provided by Romano, PSV Eindhoven and MLS club LA Galaxy have joined the race to land Pellistri.

The Italian journalist says, “PSV Eindhoven approach Man United over loan deal for Facundo Pellistri — negotiations are starting.”

“Understand LA Galaxy also want Pellistri with plan to submit permanent transfer proposal soon, up to Man Utd and player.”

“More to follow in the next days.”

🚨🇺🇾 EXCL: PSV Eindhoven approach Man United over loan deal for Facundo Pellistri — negotiations are starting. 🇺🇸 Understand LA Galaxy also want Pellistri with plan to submit permanent transfer proposal soon, up to Man Utd and player. More to follow in the next days. pic.twitter.com/5SZXvEWOge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

United parted with £9 million to secure Pellistri’s services from Penarol in 2020.

If the Red Devils go ahead to sanction a permanent exit for the 22-year-old, they will most certainly be aiming to recoup most of what they paid for him.

Pellistri is also one of the few players from whose sale United stand to make a decent profit.

The player’s contract with the club is set to expire in 2025, although the 20-time English champions retain the option of extending it by an additional 12 months.

