Real Madrid enter the race for Jarrad Branthwaite



Real Madrid are considering an approach for Jarrad Branthwaite – a long-term target of Manchester United – in the summer transfer window.

The Everton centre-back is admired by figures at Old Trafford, who dispatched scouts to watch him on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season. PSV’s manager at the time, none other than Ruud van Nistelrooy, believes Branthwaite to be a “complete” player who is destined for the top of the game.

United were reported to have made the 21-year-old their “top defensive target” earlier in the season as Branthwaite firmly established himself as a permanent fixture in Sean Dyche’s side.

Yet, as bizarre as it may sound, Dyche owes a debt of gratitude to Carlo Ancelotti, who gave Branthwaite his debut during his time on Merseyside.

The Italian manager, now of Real Madrid, even reportedly keeps tabs on the centre-back with his son, Davide Ancelotti, sending personal messages of encouragement to the Everton man.

Madrid are thought to be in the market for a left-side centre-back this summer, following long-term injuries to both Eder Militao and David Alaba. The club have long since moved away from the era of Galactico signings, instead preferring to target highly-rated youngsters.

As such, they have “taken note” of Branthwaite’s development at Goodison Park, with the Spanish giants receiving “glowing reports” from their scouts over the 21-year-old.

This admiration amongst officials at the Bernabeu is mirrored by their counterparts at Old Trafford.

United are thought to be in the market for a new centre-back as Ten Hag seeks to strengthen his backline. He has seen his side struggle immensely in the absence of Lisandro Martinez, who has missed the majority of the season through injury.

The Dutch manager is thought to prefer the remaining options at centre-back – Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof – on the right side of central defence. As such, a new option at LCB – Branthwaite’s preferred position – would be a big boost.

An exorbitant price tag – believed to be in the region of £75 million – may prove a stumbling block for United’s interest, however. The addition of Real Madrid to the race, who would not struggle to meet those financial demands, could be enough to then fully topple it.

