Roy Keane blasts Marcus Rashford’s “frustrating” performance against Wigan in FA Cup win

Manchester United put in a professional performance as they defeated Wigan 2-0 at the DW Stadium on Monday night.

Goals from the Portuguese duo of Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were enough to see United ease into the next round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils now face a trip to League Two side Newport County or non-league Eastleigh to advance to the fifth round of the cup.

ITV pundit and former United captain, Roy Keane, was not impressed with one Red Devil, however.

Speaking about Marcus Rashford’s performance, the Irishman claimed, “he should be more explosive”. It is the “little details and parts of his game that frustrated me and I hope he frustrated his teammates”.

The Wythenshawe-born youth product was heavily involved in the game and huffed and puffed but missed a few glorious chances and lost the ball by dithering a few times too many for Keane’s liking.

The pundit went on to state that “we expect more” from the 26 year old.

Rashford has struggled all season and has a paltry three goals to his name in all competitions. The player has also faced the wrath of numerous pundits this season.

The former Irish international was also asked to give his thoughts on the penalty that Bruno Fernandes won, which he later converted to consolidate the victory.

“It’s clever. It’s a smart play. He gets caught and he dives in and catches him”.

“Maybe because it’s Bruno people will complain”.

Keane has previously criticised the Portuguese player for his suitability for captaincy, so the backing of the midfielder will come as a surprise to many.

All in all, United will face much tougher challenges than that of League One Wigan this year, but they got the job done and will be aiming to go one step further than they did last year and win the famous old trophy.