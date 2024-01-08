Three storylines fans are talking about ahead of Manchester United’s crucial FA Cup tie

Manchester United take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Monday night for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It will be only the 20th time that the two sides have met and it will be played in front of a sold out crowd.

Both managers Shaun Maloney and Erik ten Hag will be the desperate for the win, so the game promises to be an exciting tie.

Here are some plotlines to look out for.

1) Man United looking to continue domination of fixture

The Red Devils must love playing Wigan. In the 19 times the clubs have met, United’s record stands at 18 wins and one solitary loss.

The two sides met in the 2006 League Cup final, when United ran out 4-0 winners. In fact, the last game between the sides also finished in a 4-0 victory for the Red Devils at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

Wigan have rarely left a glove on United as they have only scored in five of the 19 games played and lost by a deficit of four or more goals ten times. It has been total domination for the Mancunian side.

However, current boss and United fan, Shaun Maloney, did score a crucial winner for the Latics in a 1-0 victory in 2012 which was crucial in Man United throwing away the 2011/2012 Premier League title.

2) Can either team find any sort of form?

It is safe to say that the two north-western sides have not had the season they envisaged at the start of the campaign.

United sit in eighth place in the league with a poor goal difference of minus five and have already been dispatched out of the Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Wigan are also sitting a lowly 18th place in League One and face the very real prospect of being relegated to the fourth division only 11 years after playing in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup.

Both sides arrive in no sort of form as the Mancunian side have only won two out of their previous nine games in all competitions after suffering a December to forget which saw them lose five games.

The Latics have also only won one game in the last five, a 2-0 win versus Carlisle. However, at least they boast a positive goal difference of five.

3) Which Man United youngsters will get a chance to sign?

On the one hand Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will want to take no chances, and with only 2 games scheduled in January, it is likely the Dutch coach will go full strength and The Peoples Person have predicted this in the line-up we think Ten Hag will put out.

However, it is customary for bigger teams to make some rotations versus lower league opponents and it was relayed that United had six youngsters training with the first team in preparation for the game.

It has also been argued here that the game would be perfect for Omari Forson to get a chance to show his impressive academy form off in men’s football.

Some other question marks are whether Amad Diallo or Kobbie Mainoo will get some gametime under their belt.

It is a crucial game for both sides and whilst the winner will be safe in the knowledge they are in the last 32 of the tournament, the loser will have to face the demoralising realisation that the rest of their season will be 100% focused on salvaging a disappointing league campaign.