Three things we learned as Man United ease past Wigan Athletic in 2-0 FA Cup third round win



Manchester United travelled to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup.

Fresh off his side’s 2-1 Premier League loss against Nottingham Forest, no doubt Erik ten Hag would have been keen to get his side back to winning ways.

Andre Onana started in goal with a defensive four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Diogo Dalot ahead of him.

Kobbie Mainoo started in midfield alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes.

Rasmus Hojlund led the line with Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford on either side of him. Here are three things we learned from Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Wigan Athletic.

Garnacho’s future could lie on the right wing

In Antony’s absence, Garnacho was deployed and the right flank and he didn’t disappoint.

During United’s comeback win against Aston Villa, Garnacho was sensational from that part of the pitch. He grabbed a brace and sparked United to life as they went on ahead to beat Unai Emery’s men at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately, Hojlund suffered an illness and was ruled out vs. Forest. This meant that Rashford led the line, Garnacho used on the left and Antony started on the right.

Needless to say, the Brazilian was awful and was replaced by Amad Diallo who did much better during the few minutes he was on the pitch.

Against Wigan, Garnacho seemingly picked up where he left off against Villa.

The Argentine was a constant threat throughout the match and United fashioned their clearest chances from his channel.

Garnacho constantly took his man own to great success when the opportunity presented itself.

For a long time now, United’s right wing has not been too potent and often, the Red Devils have usually had to rely on Rashford and Luke Shaw. However, Garnacho is making a real difference and it’s giving the team a completely different dynamic.

It’s hardly a surprise that the attackers were more involved in the game and there were plenty of goalscoring chances for players like Hojlund, McTominay and Rashford.

Garnacho himself came close to scoring just five minutes before the break but his shot hit the upright.

The Carrington academy graduate combined well with Wan-Bissaka and the two seemed like they had a real connection.

United broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute via Dalot. The Portuguese full-back received a pass from Rashford and brilliantly let loose a curling shot that easily beat the Wigan goalkeeper.

The biggest compliment that can be paid to Garnacho is that he looked as adept and skilful on the right as he usually looks on the left, which is undeniably his more natural position.

Perhaps Garnacho can be a long-term solution for United on the right wing. He is certainly fulfilling the demands of that role very adequately.

Mainoo dominant in midfield

In yet another game, Mainoo barely looked out of place and his class shone through.

The Englishman was United’s deepest-lying midfielder and he executed his responsibilities almost to perfection.

Mainoo was solid defensively. He won the tackles and duels he delved into and was constantly valve to any danger posed by the Wigan players.

The 18-year-old’s passing, as is usually the norm with him, was crisp, measured and accurate.

Mainoo controlled the middle of the park and looked so comfortable doing it at such a young age.

In instances, he was forced to cover large acres of space or multiple rival stars courtesy of McTominay bombing forward in search of goalscoring opportunities but even then, he rose to the task and did extremely well.

Mainoo had a chance to score his first senior goal for United in the 62nd minute from joust outside the area.

He drove the ball towards the bottom far-left corner and it looked destined to find the back of the net but Tickle managed to save it.

He also came up with a clutch moment just four minutes later when Wigan’s Godo was powering towards Onana’s goal.

Mainoo tracked back and put in a tackle to put the ball out of play and preserve his side’s delicate lead.

The most impressive thing about Mainoo is how composed and unfazed he is – traits that distinguish him from most of his teammates.

During a season in which the 20-time English champions have struggled for form and consistency, Mainoo has been a real shining light for supporters and the club. Even more positive is that he is growing from strength to strength with each passing game.

United to learn fourth round opponents on Tuesday

Fernandes’ penalty in the second half sent United through to the fourth round and ensured the Latics had no chance whatsoever of mounting a comeback or forcing a replay.

The draw was done before the match and United will face the winner of the game between Eastleigh and Newport County.

🚨🏆 FA Cup 4th round draw. ⏺️ Tottenham vs Manchester City.

⏺️ Chelsea vs Aston Villa.

⏺️ Liverpool vs Norwich City/Bristol Rovers.

⏺️ Fulham vs Newcastle.

⏺️ Newport County/Eastleigh vs Wigan/Manchester United. More ⤵️

Watford vs. Southampton

Blackburn vs. Wrexham

Bournemouth… pic.twitter.com/AyXGg352Mq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

The two clubs met on Saturday but the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. It will be played again on Tuesday to determine the winner and who’ll face United in the next stage of the competition.

Newport County play in League Two while Eastleigh ply their trade in the National League.

It will be a first for United, who have never played either of the two outfits in their history before.

