Wigan Athletic 0-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings



Manchester United beat Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup 3rd round fixture today. Here are your player ratings for the game-

(A score of 6 is around average)

Andre Onana 7- Was barely troubled by Wigan but stood up and made himself counted with a big save when things were level early on.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6- United could probably play a winger at right-back and even then wouldn’t be threatened much. Coasting.

Jonny Evans 7- Enjoyed time on the ball against a hapless Wigan and even made a couple of runs into the opposition box to create overloads.

Raphael Varane 6- Secure and barely threatened. Unlike Evans, he remained at his natural position and showed himself up for passes in the buildup as well.

Diogo Dalot 7- Snapshots from the edge of the box are becoming a trademark of his as he sent United on their way with another smartly taken goal.

Kobbie Mainoo 8.5- Showed a different facet of his game with underrated dribbling skills and was calm as usual in possession. The heartbeat of the midfield and one of United’s most important players right now.

Scott McTominay 5- Missed a couple of good opportunities to extend United’s lead and was absent in usual in possession otherwise.

Alejandro Garnacho 8- Every performance on the right wing is relegating Antony to a bench role. United’s best attacker again and it’s no longer a surprise.

Bruno Fernandes 7- Got precious time on the ball which is a rare commodity in the Premier League. Won the penalty in the second half with a cute feint and converted confidently.

Marcus Rashford 7- Goal against Forest looks to have done him a world of good as looked close to his dribbling best. Remains to be seen if it’s him or the standard of opposition but a welcome display nonetheless.

Rasmus Hojlund 5- Unlike Rashford, hasn’t built on his last goalscoring display against Aston Villa as he was back to missing guilt-edged chances for fun.

Substitutes:

Willy Kambwala 6- Subbed on late for Dalot to shore up the defence.

Facundo Pellistri 6- Came on with a few minutes left mainly to protect Garnacho.

Omari Forson 6- Came on in injury time for his United debut.

Hannibal 6- Subbed alongside Forson in injury time.

Manager Erik ten Hag 7- Went full-strength as this is United’s only chance at a trophy this season and was rewarded with a commanding display. Attack clicking will give him most joy.

