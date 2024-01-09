Arsenal enter the race for Everton’s Amadou Onana



Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana with talks between the clubs described as “intensive.”

Sacha Tavolieri revealed the update on X (formerly known as Twitter), detailing how discussions between officials at the Emirates and Goodison Park were “currently ongoing.”

🚨 #BREAKING 🇧🇪 Talks intensive currently ongoing between #EvertonFC & #ArsenalFC for Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder’s – who has always put his priority to stay in Premier League – keen on the move.

Fabrizio Romano corroborates Arsenal’s interest in the midfield powerhouse, describing how the coaching staff at the London club “appreciate” his abilities.

The Belgian has a habit of delivering particularly impressive performances against the Gunners, who no doubt would be keen to avoid such a situation for Everton’s trip to the Emirates on the final day of the season.

It’s described as Onana’s “priority” to remain in English football – a sensible approach given how much he has thrived in the Premier League since his arrival in the summer of 2022.

As such, Tavolieri believes Onana is “keen on the move” to Arsenal, though the Belgian has impressed a host of Premier League teams over the past two seasons. Manchester United are one such example.

United have been strongly linked with a move for the 22-year-old midfielder with Erik ten Hag keen to buttress his side with more defensive steel, having watched opposition teams carve through his own too often this season.

Onana’s versatility (capable of playing both the number six and number eight roles in midfield) and physicality (an imposing 6’4 frame with speed and strength), as well as his defensive instincts, offers the Dutch manager the exact attributes his midfield has been lacking.

While United’s team, which lacks a player like Onana with Casemiro currently injured (who has long-term doubts over his future at Old Trafford anyway), feels a more natural fit for Onana than Arsenal, who spent an exorbitant fee on Declan Rice in the summer, Luke Edwards (The Telegraph) believes the Belgian will be “tempted” to leave for either club.

Both United and Arsenal are set to be constrained financially in January, however. They are both feeling the pressure of Financial Fair Play regulations and, accordingly, an expensive move for Onana may be beyond their capabilities in this window. The summer may prove a different story.

Nonetheless, United could hold a trump card in negotiations in January.

Sean Dyche is reported to have made Scott McTominay a “major transfer target” as he seeks Premier League-proven recruits to help ensure Everton’s safety this season. As such, a deal could be struck which sees the Scot and the Belgian travel in opposite directions, to help assuage FFP concerns.

If a move was agreed, it would constitute the first time Arsenal are actually envious of United for having McTominay on their books.

