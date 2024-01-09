Dozens of Man United fans missed first 30 minutes vs. Wigan Athletic due to faulty turnstiles



Multiple Manchester United fans reportedly missed the first half-hour against Wigan Athletic due to faulty turnstiles at the venue.

United travelled to the DW Stadium to take on the League One outfit in the third round of the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag’s men ran out 2-0 winners courtesy of goals in either half from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes who sealed the victory from the spot-kick.

The Red Devils are through to the fourth round of the competition.

They will either face Newport County or Eastleigh, who meet on Tuesday for a replay match after their first encounter ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

According to The Daily Mail, there was a problem while entering the DW Stadium that caused a multitude of United supporters to miss a huge chunk of the action.

“Dozens of United fans missed the opening half an hour of the FA Cup tie at Wigan on Monday night because of a fault with the turnstiles.”

“The League One club opted for a fully-automated entry system, which caused chaos for some of the 7,500 visiting supporters.”

“Fans whose tickets failed to scan were refused access and instead sent to the ticket office, where they were met with long queues and a lack of organisation.”

It’s understood that stewards who were present at the turnstiles were instructed not to intervene.

As a result, they did not let fans through, even those who had valid tickets.

Chris Wheeler adds, “One told Confidential there is usually someone on hand to help but Wigan decided to change the system, raising questions over why they chose to do so for what is likely to be the best-attended match at the DW Stadium this season.”

Before the Wigan game, it came out that United and Wigan were embroiled in a conflict due to ticketing issues. The Latics were selling £180 hospitality packages for United supporters in the away end with away tickets typically sold and distributed by the visiting team.

It was stated that all proceeds of the ticket sales were to be kept by Shaun Maloney’s side.

