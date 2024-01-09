Granada concerned at prospect of losing Alvaro Fernandez early



There are “growing concerns” at Granada that they may be set to lose defender Alvaro Fernandes in January.

The Spanish fullback joined the La Liga side this summer on loan from Manchester United after it was decided at Old Trafford the move would be the best option for his development.

Fernandez has impressed for his newly adopted side, making thirteen appearances in the first half of the season. Similarly, he has continued his good form at the international level, playing four times for Spain in their Euro U21 qualifying campaign as they won three and drew once.

There were even figures at Old Trafford who believed Fernandez was ready to contribute for United this season, though this was overruled by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman saw his side experience an unexpected crisis in the left-back position following long-term injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United only learned of this a few days after having agreed a loan move for Brandon Williams to join Ipswich Town.

As such, Fernandez was the sole fit left-back at Old Trafford going into the final week of the summer transfer window.

Despite some officials at United contending Fernandez was able to fill this void in the short-term, having enjoyed an impressive season loan at Preston North End, Ten Hag was not convinced.

It was, instead, decided the Spaniard would join Granada on a season-long loan and another Spaniard, Sergio Reguilon, take his place on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Ten Hag was reported to prefer Reguilon’s experience as a short-term option.

Nonetheless, Fernandez’s time in La Liga has been sufficient to draw the attention of Portuguese giants, Benfica. A report by The Peoples Person explained this interest in the 20-year-old and what it may mean for his time in Granada; and why it has the Spanish side so worried.

A break clause was included in the agreement between Granada and United which enables Old Trafford officials to terminate Fernandez’s loan in January should they wish.

Given Benfica’s interest in a transfer for the Spaniard, and United’s need to generate income this month, a permanent move may be an attractive option.

As such, Chris Wheeler (Daily Mail) reveals United are “weighing up their options” over their left-back, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. The club retain the right to trigger an automatic one-year extension, however.

