Host of reality quasi-military training TV show publicly offers to train Man United’s underperforming stars



Ant Middleton – the host of SAS ‘Who Dares Wins’ reality TV show – has offered to try and train Manchester United’s underperforming players.

This season, United have simply not been good enough.

At the moment, the Red Devils sit in eighth position in the Premier League standings after 20 games played. United have lost nine of these.

Erik ten Hag’s men were also eliminated from the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

The team’s most realistic chance of winning silverware this term is the FA Cup.

United beat Wigan Athletic on Monday night at the DW Stadium, to advance to the fourth round of the competition. They will face either Newport County or Eastleigh, depending on the result of the game between the two sides on Tuesday.

As pointed out by The Daily Mail, Ant Middleton took to X (formerly Twitter) and offered to give Ten Hag a helping hand with respect to whipping his players into shape with a special boot camp for extreme team building and bonding exercises.

He wrote, “Manchester United, Let’s do this!”

” For extreme team building and bonding please contact the Ant Middleton world of extremes!”

He also put in his email in case the club decided to take him up on his offer.

@ManUtd Let’s do this! For extreme team building and bonding please contact the Ant Middleton world of extremes! For more information email enquires@antmiddleton.com pic.twitter.com/rBwJyNRMnu — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) January 7, 2024

The Guardian describes the show – SAS: Who Dares Wins – as a military-style series.

Some of the activities participants of the show are subjected to include resistance to interrogation challenges, punishing interrogation techniques, handling oneself in extremely stressful positions and of course, physically demanding exercises.

However, it’s unlikely that Ten Hag and the club will explore such an option. Full focus is now on United’s upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

