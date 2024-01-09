Isak Hansen-Aarøen set to quit Manchester United amid frustrations over lack of first team chances



Talented academy star Isak Hansen-Aarøen is looking increasingly likely to leave Manchester United as he grows frustrated with the lack of opportunities in Erik ten Hag’s senior set-up.

In late December, a report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Hansen-Aarøen is on the radar of multiple clubs in Europe, who are alive to his uncertain contractual situation at United.

He is set to become a free agent in the summer of 2024 unless he pens a new deal.

However, it’s believed the Norwegian is eager to be promised chances with the senior squad or else he’ll move elsewhere in search of greener pastures.

The Manchester Evening News reveals that while it’s looking grim with respect to Hansen-Aarøen committing his immediate future to the Red Devils, talks over fresh terms remain ongoing.

“Hansen-Aarøen would love to make things work at United but he is understood to feel frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities and has doubts about whether to sign another new contract.”

“The Manchester Evening News understands United want the Norwegian teenager to sign a new four-and-a half year deal but the terms offered so far do not come close to packages he could expect to receive elsewhere.”

“Hansen-Aarøen is not short of interest, with Ajax, Atletico Madrid, and Napoli among the teams to express an interest in his signature should he decide to leave United.”

Richard Fay states that United are still of the opinion that the club is the right place for the 19-year-old to develop and nurture his talent.

Should a breakthrough not be found and Hansen-Aarøen be sold to a rival outfit, United would insist on a hefty sell-on fee and a low buyback clause.

MEN adds that the youngster trained with the first team several times last week and he was hopeful of getting a taste of action in the FA Cup against Wigan Athletic.

He was snubbed and this has of course added to his disappointment.

