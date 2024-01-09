Jadon Sancho’s loan held up due to wage disagreements

Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund is still being held up due to the wages Manchester United are willing to pay while he is on loan in the Bundesliga.

The loan is yet to be closed and there are almost daily updates regarding the deal which remains in a constant state of flux.

Now, German outlet Ruhr Nachrichten, have added their own insight to the story.

Moreover, the newspaper has very close ties to Borussia Dortmund, so any information they provide on the story is of the utmost interest.

It is claimed that “the hold-up lies in the negotiations held between the Red Devils and their own player regarding his wages during his temporary spell away from Old Trafford.”

“There are still disagreements between Manchester United and the winger, and the issue appears to be how much money they will have to pay Sancho from their end of any wage splitting between the two clubs.”

It has already been reported that the Bundesliga outfit are “optimistic that United will agree to them paying £2.6 million towards the player’s wages for the next six months. Under the terms of the proposal, United would pay Sancho £5.2 million for the duration of the loan.”

However, perhaps United are not in the mood to be so generous now that the Christmas season is well and truly behind us.

Dortmund will be hoping that the issue is ironed out quickly as they have already agreed on the conditions with a deal with United and have already got the greenlight from the player.

All that is missing, is the Red Devils’ rubber stamp on the deal.

It has also been suggested recently by Sky Sports in Germany, that the reason for the delay is United trying to “save face” and come out looking like the winners of the transfer.

The club will be aware of the chastising they have received over the years for paying over-the-top wages and not obliging clubs who loan their unwanted players to pay much, if any, of their salaries.