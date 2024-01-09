Juan Mata denies rumours that he is going to retire after leaving Vissel Kobe

Former Manchester United midfielder, Juan Mata, has denied rumours that he will hang up his boots after leaving Japanese side, Vissel Kobe.

The Spaniard spoke out on his Instagram page on the subject.

It was reported at the weekend that Mata was leaving the Japanese club after helping them claim the title.

However, it must be stated the 35 year old only made one appearance for the Japanese champions.

There was speculation whether this announcement would mean the end of the line for the World Cup winner’s illustrious career that has seen him play for giants such as Real Madrid, Valencia, Chelsea and of course, Manchester United.

The Asturias-born midfielder thanked his now former club and fans and wished them all the best for the future.

However, what was new in his updated post is that he claimed he would look to continue his footballing journey away from Japan.

“I’m looking forward to continuing enjoying football somewhere else, and hopefully keep winning trophies, let the streak continue”.

Mata is of course referring to winning the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray last season.

The Spaniard already has the World Cup, Euros, Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup to his list of honours.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for the popular Spanish international.

The player has been linked to a return to Spain in the past and who knows, he may just fancy joining up with former teammate Daley Blind and help little fancied Girona get over the finish line in La Liga.