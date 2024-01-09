Man United youngster Gabriele Biancheri trains with boxing champion as he aims for first team chances

Manchester United academy star Gabriele Biancheri has reportedly been training with super-featherweight boxing world champion Joe Cordina as he aims to force himself into Erik ten Hag’s senior set-up in the near future.

Biancheri was enrolled into a scholarship at United after the club paid a six-figure fee to secure his services from Cardiff City early last year.

He got off to the perfect start to life at United as he scored just four minutes into his debut in March.

The 17-year-old was introduced into proceedings in the second half to put his side 3-1 up with five minutes of play left on the clock.

Biancheri put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the Red Devils in September last year.

In the current season for the U18s, the forward has made six appearances.

He has an impressive three goals and two assists to his name in that time.

According to The Daily Mail, Biancheri is turning heads within the academy and is impressing his coaches and other staff.

“The 17-year-old Wales starlet, who signed from Cardiff City for a six-figure fee last year, is winning rave reviews behind the scenes and he is not resting on his laurels as he bids to make the tricky step all the way through to the first team.”

“Instead of cruising through into the New Year, the Welsh youngster teamed up to train with two-time super-featherweight boxing world champion Joe Cordina.”

“The pair have become good friends and were putting each other through gruelling sand dune endurance drills at Merthyr Mawr in South Wales.”

Chris Wheeler points out that Biancheri made his fitness count as he found the back of the net earlier this week in the Mercedes Benz Junior Cup.