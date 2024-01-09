Manchester United are scouting “£8m” rated teenage sensation Ussumane Djalo

Manchester United are monitoring Porto B’s teenage midfielder, Ussumane Djalo.

According to The Daily Mail, the Guinean born midfielder has attracted the interest of numerous English clubs.

The 19 year old has impressed in the UEFA Youth League for the Portuguese giants and is knocking on the door of gaining a first team call-up.

The Red Devils, Brighton, Everton and Southampton have all taken notice of the Portugal Under 19 star’s progress and “have all had representatives spotted at Porto youth games in the last few months”.

The skilful youngster has a release clause of just £8m however he could be “prised away” for significantly less than this amount.

Described as a “a deep-lying midfielder, Djalo looks to have a future at Porto, but the release clause in his contract means he is up for grabs for the more financially powerful English clubs”.

The midfielder has played seven times for Porto B this season but has especially made his mark on the UEFA Youth League. (All stats according to transfermarkt.com)

He has scored once and notched two assists in only five games.

His goal came in a 4-1 win away to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Djalo was also part of the Porto youth team that impressively dispatched Barcelona’s youngsters 4-0 away from home.

The player has also represented his country at under 15, 17 and 19 level regularly, so it seems only a matter of time before he gets his shot at under 21 football and maybe even the senior team if his rapid rise continues.

United are always looking out for the best young talent around and this can be seen in the club’s recent purchase of players like Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri and Willy Kambwala from other sides’ youth teams.